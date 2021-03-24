COVID-19: Former prime ministers Chrétien, Clark vaccinated in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Two former Canadian prime ministers were among the first people in Ottawa to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at city hall on Tuesday.

Mayor Jim Watson said on Twitter that both Joe Clark and Jean Chrétien received their initial jabs on Tuesday, sharing photos of Canada’s 16th and 20th prime ministers post-inoculation.

Tuesday marked the start of vaccinations at Ottawa City Hall on Laurier Avenue, as well as another community clinic site at the Eva James Memorial Community Centre in Kanata.

Opening day was marked by some technical hurdles, however, as double-bookings in Ontario’s vaccination scheduling system led to confusion as to whether residents’ appointments would be honoured.

Officials in Ottawa clarified Tuesday afternoon that residents should still attend their original appointments even if they hadn’t received a followup from the province, as the city mobilized shuttles to take vaccine hopefuls at overwhelmed sites to other clinics where capacity had been boosted.

Retired general Rick Hillier, who leads Ontario’s vaccine distribution task force, said Tuesday that problems with the provincial booking system should be fixed by the end of the day.

Watson and other Ottawa officials will provide an update on the city’s vaccine distribution campaign on Wednesday afternoon.

