Crime

Calgary police treating woman’s death at Airport Traveller’s Inn as suspicious

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 12:26 am
Calgary police are investigating the suspicious death of woman in a northeast hotel on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating the suspicious death of woman in a northeast hotel on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. File/Global News

Calgary homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found in a northeast hotel on Tuesday.

Police found her body after responding to reports of a disturbance at Airport Traveller’s Inn, located at 1808 19 St. N.E., after 8 p.m.

The autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

If you have information, call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

