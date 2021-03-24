Calgary police treating woman’s death at Airport Traveller’s Inn as suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found in a northeast hotel on Tuesday.

Police found her body after responding to reports of a disturbance at Airport Traveller’s Inn, located at 1808 19 St. N.E., after 8 p.m.

The autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

If you have information, call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

