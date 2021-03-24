Paid sick leave left out of Ontario government’s 2021 budget

Send this page to someone via email

After months of calls from health-care workers and advocates to institute paid provincial sick days amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ontario government maintained its stance and didn’t include such a program in the 2021 Ontario budget.

During a budget lockup Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy defended the government’s decision to not enact a program provincially that would allow for quicker access to paid time off.

He said the program wasn’t needed because the federal government already has a COVID-19-related support program for workers who need to take time off.

Ahead of the budget, opposition parties pushed for the government to require employers to provide paid sick days in an effort to help people in COVID-19 hotspot regions to slow the spread of the virus.

When asked about the program being left out of the part of the province’s financial blueprint, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca called the decision “stubborn” and “ideological in nature.”

“[They] keep our economy going. If we don’t have a healthy population, we’re not going to have a healthy economy,” Del Duca told Global News Wednesday afternoon.

During the second wave of cases in January, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, said at the time more must be done to help residents comply with public health rules in the face of rising cases, including instituting paid sick days.

Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly resisted calls to put in place a provincial regime of paid sick days. He too has been touting the federal government’s COVID-19 benefits for residents. In the past, he called for a shortened application period.

The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit pays $500 per week for up to two weeks for anyone required to quarantine because of COVID-19. The federal government said it was intended to help workers who might have been exposed to the illness and whose employers do not offer paid sick leave.

