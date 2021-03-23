Former Saskatoon Farmers’ Market building closer to getting new tenant: city

Send this page to someone via email

The former building of the Saskatoon Farmers’ Market is one step closer to having a tenant again, according to a city official.

The aging River Landing building closed in late 2019 for much-needed repairs. The city said those fixes are almost done, and staff are now negotiating with a potential new tenant.

Lesley Anderson, director of development for the city, would not tell Global News who the possible proponent is, or how close it is to a deal.

City council made it a goal for the space to be in use six days a week.

“Bringing events and people down to the area has been one of the major goals,” said Anderson.

“As well as ensuring that there is a farmer’s market component bringing local produce and vendors to the area.”

Anderson said there is still work to do on the inside of the building before anyone can move in.

She did not give a timeline for this work to be finished, and did not comment about when a new tenant could take over.

