Saskatoon Farmers’ Market says goodbye to Riversdale location

People came out to the Saskatoon Farmers’ Market (SFM) for the last time at its Riversdale site on Sunday.

After over a decade of service in this spot, it was a bittersweet moment for some.

“It was a poignant day, but it is also a happy day in some ways,” said SFM president Adi Ramachandran. “Because its a way to rebuild and the collective spirit is stronger than ever.”

He added the move fit under the budget while allowing them to maintain a role as a contributor of local food production and holding a sense of community.

Many vendors will have to move to the new location at some point in the new year. It’s viewed as a beneficial switch down the road.

“In the long run, we are better off being on our own and being what a farmers market needs to be,” said Benlock Farms Tom Blacklock.

“It’s good for the customer and it’s good for the vendor.” Tweet This

The feeling among many loyal customers is mixed.

“They’ve really turned this into a good place after 12 years,” said Friends of the Farmers Market group Don Kossick.

“Our concern is why did they (the market) have to go through be having them dislodged from here.”

It may take a while for customers to figure out the best way to get to the new location. It’s an issue the farmers market wants to find solutions for.

“The fact that we are loosing out on pedestrian traffic, but we are looking forward to some feedback from the public on how we can work around that,” said Ramachandran. “Make it easy for them to get up there.”

The first day of operations on Kyol Avenue is tentatively set will be Jan. 4, 2020. They will be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

