Lumsden, Sask. named Top 4 finalist in Kraft Hockeyville 2021 contest

Lumsden Sask. has been named a Top 4 finalist in the Kraft Hockeyville 2021 contest.

Winning the competition would mean a grand prize of $250,000 for arena upgrades and a chance to host an NHL pre-season game.

Several community members, led by Jamie Lees, put together and submitted the town’s bid.

“This is huge. This is exciting, not only for Lumsden but surrounding communities and all of Saskatchewan,” Lees said.

Lees said the money would go a long way in not only upgrading the rink inside the Lumsden Sports Centre but to help launch a female hockey program.

“It’s about building the infrastructure so we can provide the rooms and more support so we can empower those girls and remind them hockey is important for all genders,” Lees said.

Every Labour Day Week for the past 30-plus years, the community has hosted its Lumsden Duck Derby fundraiser in which 25,000 rubber ducks race down the Qu’Appelle River.

It helps raise money for the Lumsden Sports Association which includes the community rink, but this year, the event was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lumsden will be up against Saint Adolphe, Man., Bobcaygeon, Ont., and Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.

“An outpouring of nominations and participation in this year’s program makes it clear the pandemic has not extinguished the passion and enthusiasm of hockey communities across the country,” said Matt Bruce, Kraft Heinz’s senior brand manager.

“With so many deserving communities, selecting finalists is never easy, but we are thrilled to announce our Top 4 finalists and look forward to watching Canadians virtually support their big push towards the Kraft Hockeyville 2021 title.”

Lumsden looks to become the first Saskatchewan community to win Kraft Hockeyville. Pense, Sask. was a finalist last year, but did not win.

Three second-place finalists will receive $25,000 for arena upgrades.

Voting begins on April 9 and is done through the Kraft Hockeyville website.