Halifax man charged after driving over 100 km/h in 50 zone

Halifax Regional Police say they charged a man after he was driving more than double the speed limit in a 50 km/h zone in the city.
At around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police say they saw a motorcycle driving at a high speed on Dunbrack Street in Halifax.
Police say an officer captured the speed at 104 km/h in a 50 zone.
According to HRP, a 55-year-old man from Newport, N.S., was ticketed for stunting.
Trending Stories
The charge carries a $2,422.50 fine and six points assigned to the driver’s record.
“In addition, the man was suspended from driving for seven days and the motorcycle he was driving was seized and impounded,” read the release.
Moncton YWCA program aims to protect youth from human trafficking
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments