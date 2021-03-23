Man dies following motorcycle crash in southwestern Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

A 63-year-old man from Weymouth is dead following a motorcycle crash on Monday night, according to the RCMP.

Police say they responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 involving a motorcycle in the Nova Scotia community of Saint Bernard

The driver died at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

