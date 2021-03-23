Menu

Canada

Man dies following motorcycle crash in southwestern Nova Scotia

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A 63-year-old man from Weymouth is dead following a motorcycle crash on Monday night, according to the RCMP.

Police say they responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 involving a motorcycle in the Nova Scotia community of Saint Bernard

The driver died at the scene.

READ MORE: Police investigating after Halifax convenience store held up by man with knife

The highway was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

RCMPNova ScotiaTrafficMotorcycle CollisionWeymouthSaint Bernard

