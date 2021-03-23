Alberta invites businesses to apply for 2M rapid COVID-19 tests

Send this page to someone via email

The province is expanding its rapid COVID-19 test program, and on Tuesday, opened applications to public, private and not-for-profit employers and service providers across Alberta.

The government says “at least two million rapid tests will be available for businesses and sectors in Alberta.” Tweet This

Any employer or service provider can apply for the free rapid tests. However, certain groups will be prioritized, including those involved with vulnerable populations, high-risk settings and workplaces, first responders, essential services and critical industry, and sectors that support the reopening of economic and social activities.

“Rapid COVID-19 tests can help identify pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic cases so they can be isolated early,” the province said in a news release Tuesday.

To be eligible, employers and service providers must submit a screening program plan that outlines:

Protocols for administering the tests

The use of personal protective equipment

Processes for reporting results and managing individuals who screen positive

A health-care provider is required to oversee the organization’s screening program. But, the tests can be done by a trained layperson, and even self-administered under certain conditions, the province said.

The program is being expanded after it was initially launched in long-term care facilities, a couple schools, outbreak sites, hospitals, homeless shelters and a few industrial sites.

“Rapid testing kits have been used successfully in long-term care, shelters and large worksites to keep Albertans safe,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

“This expansion of our rapid testing program supports our overall COVID-19 strategy, to shield those most at risk, to protect lives and livelihoods, and adapt our actions to new evidence as it comes.”

Individuals with symptoms should continue to be tested by scheduling through Alberta Health Services’ online self-assessment tool.

Alberta has received approximately 2.6 million rapid tests since October 2020, with an additional one million expected before the end of April.