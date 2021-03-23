Menu

Health

Alberta invites businesses to apply for 2M rapid COVID-19 tests

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 1:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program begins' Alberta’s COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program begins
WATCH (March 18): Rapid COVID-19 testing began at a northeast Calgary school on Thursday. As Sarah Offin reports, the school is one of only two in Alberta chosen to take part in the pilot project.

The province is expanding its rapid COVID-19 test program, and on Tuesday, opened applications to public, private and not-for-profit employers and service providers across Alberta.

The government says “at least two million rapid tests will be available for businesses and sectors in Alberta.”

Any employer or service provider can apply for the free rapid tests. However, certain groups will be prioritized, including those involved with vulnerable populations, high-risk settings and workplaces, first responders, essential services and critical industry, and sectors that support the reopening of economic and social activities.

To apply for Alberta’s rapid testing program, click here.

Read more: How rapid tests are being used to test for COVID-19 across Canada

“Rapid COVID-19 tests can help identify pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic cases so they can be isolated early,” the province said in a news release Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'When and where are rapid COVID-19 tests being used in Alberta?' When and where are rapid COVID-19 tests being used in Alberta?
When and where are rapid COVID-19 tests being used in Alberta? – Feb 2, 2021

To be eligible, employers and service providers must submit a screening program plan that outlines:

  • Protocols for administering the tests
  • The use of personal protective equipment
  • Processes for reporting results and managing individuals who screen positive
A health-care provider is required to oversee the organization’s screening program. But, the tests can be done by a trained layperson, and even self-administered under certain conditions, the province said.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta expands rapid testing to schools, oil and gas, meat-packing plants

The program is being expanded after it was initially launched in long-term care facilities, a couple schools, outbreak sites, hospitals, homeless shelters and a few industrial sites.

Click to play video: 'Consent forms will be issued to staff and parents for Alberta COVID-19 rapid test pilot' Consent forms will be issued to staff and parents for Alberta COVID-19 rapid test pilot
“Rapid testing kits have been used successfully in long-term care, shelters and large worksites to keep Albertans safe,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

“This expansion of our rapid testing program supports our overall COVID-19 strategy, to shield those most at risk, to protect lives and livelihoods, and adapt our actions to new evidence as it comes.”

Read more: Rapid COVID-19 testing begins at Calgary school as part of pilot project

Individuals with symptoms should continue to be tested by scheduling through Alberta Health Services’ online self-assessment tool.

Alberta has received approximately 2.6 million rapid tests since October 2020, with an additional one million expected before the end of April.

