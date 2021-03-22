One person hospitalized after head-on collision west of Grassy Lake

RCMP and the M.D. of Taber fire department responded to a head-on collision involving five people on Highway 3, west of Grassy Lake on Sunday morning.
Two vehicles were involved: one vehicle had a family of four inside, while the other had just the driver.
One man in critical condition was transported to a Calgary hospital by HALO Air Ambulance, RCMP said. Nobody else suffered serious injuries.
Both directions of Highway 3 were blocked for several hours while traffic was rerouted.
Approximately 20 volunteer firefighters responded.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
