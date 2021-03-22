Menu

News

One person hospitalized after head-on collision west of Grassy Lake

By Jessica Robb Global News
RCMP and M.D. of Taber Fire Service respond to a head on collision on Sunday.
M.D. of Taber Regional Fire Service/Facebook

RCMP and the M.D. of Taber fire department responded to a head-on collision involving five people on Highway 3, west of Grassy Lake on Sunday morning.

Two vehicles were involved: one vehicle had a family of four inside, while the other had just the driver.

RCMP and M.D. of Taber Fire Service respond to a head on collision on Sunday.
M.D. of Taber Regional Fire Service/Facebook

One man in critical condition was transported to a Calgary hospital by HALO Air Ambulance, RCMP said. Nobody else suffered serious injuries.

HALO Air Ambulance responded to a head on collision on Sunday.
M.D. pf Taber Regional Fire Service/Facebook

Both directions of Highway 3 were blocked for several hours while traffic was rerouted.

Approximately 20 volunteer firefighters responded.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

