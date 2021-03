Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Boulder, Colo., are warning the public of an active shooter at a supermarket.

“ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route,” the police department tweeted.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.