Canada

1 person dead, 2 others injured after crash in Vaughan

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 5:42 pm
The scene of the collision on Jane Street in Vaughan Monday.
The scene of the collision on Jane Street in Vaughan Monday. Global News

Officials say one person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Vaughan Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Jane Street, between Teston and Kirby roads, at 3:30 p.m.

York Regional Police said it appears that three vehicles were involved.

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill

Footage from the scene shows heavy damage to two vehicles that ended up in a ditch.

York Paramedics told Global News one person died, another was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a third was treated at the scene.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Jane Street is closed in the area for the investigation.

