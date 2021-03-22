1 person dead, 2 others injured after crash in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say one person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Vaughan Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Jane Street, between Teston and Kirby roads, at 3:30 p.m.

York Regional Police said it appears that three vehicles were involved.

Footage from the scene shows heavy damage to two vehicles that ended up in a ditch.

York Paramedics told Global News one person died, another was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a third was treated at the scene.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Jane Street is closed in the area for the investigation.

ROAD CLOSURE Jane Street will be closed from Kirby to Teston

Injuries are serious

LD https://t.co/rjkBlsES6f — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 22, 2021