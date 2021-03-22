1 person dead, 2 others injured after crash in Vaughan

Officials say one person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Vaughan Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Jane Street, between Teston and Kirby roads, at 3:30 p.m.
York Regional Police said it appears that three vehicles were involved.
Footage from the scene shows heavy damage to two vehicles that ended up in a ditch.
York Paramedics told Global News one person died, another was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a third was treated at the scene.
There is no word on what led to the crash.
Jane Street is closed in the area for the investigation.
