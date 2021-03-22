Menu

Traffic

2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 8:48 am
An aerial photo of the crash scene on Highway 7 in Richmond Hill.
An aerial photo of the crash scene on Highway 7 in Richmond Hill. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

York Regional Police say two people were injured in a crash in Richmond Hill on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 7, just west of Yonge Street, shortly after 7 a.m.

Police said a truck and two other vehicles were involved in the collision.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition and another transported with serious injuries, police said.

Highway 7 is closed between Yonge and Bathurst streets for the investigation.

