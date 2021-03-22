Emergency services on scene at Bradford, Ont., apartment building fire

South Simcoe police have confirmed emergency services are on scene at an apartment building fire on Holland Street West in Bradford, Ont., Monday afternoon.
Police said Holland Street West is closed in both directions between Simcoe Road and Professor Day Drive. Previously, the road closure was between Church and Toronto streets, but it’s since been expanded.
Officers said people should avoid the area and plan an alternate route.
More information will be released as updates become available.
