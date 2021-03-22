Emergency services on scene at Bradford, Ont., apartment building fire

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police have confirmed emergency services are on scene at an apartment building fire on Holland Street West in Bradford, Ont., Monday afternoon.

Police said Holland Street West is closed in both directions between Simcoe Road and Professor Day Drive. Previously, the road closure was between Church and Toronto streets, but it’s since been expanded.

FIRE – #BRADFORD: Police, @BWG_Fire and @simcoecountyPS are at the scene of a fire at an apartment building on Holland Street West. Holland Street West is closed in both directions between Church and Toronto Streets. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow.

Officers said people should avoid the area and plan an alternate route.

More information will be released as updates become available.

