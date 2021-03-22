Menu

Fire

Emergency services on scene at Bradford, Ont., apartment building fire

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Police said Holland Street West is closed in both directions between Church and Toronto streets.
Police said Holland Street West is closed in both directions between Church and Toronto streets. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police have confirmed emergency services are on scene at an apartment building fire on Holland Street West in Bradford, Ont., Monday afternoon.

Police said Holland Street West is closed in both directions between Simcoe Road and Professor Day Drive. Previously, the road closure was between Church and Toronto streets, but it’s since been expanded.

Read more: Police caution of unsafe ice conditions on Lake Simcoe after 7 people rescued

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said people should avoid the area and plan an alternate route.

More information will be released as updates become available.

2 dead following house fire in Peterborough south-end
2 dead following house fire in Peterborough south-end – Jan 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceBradfordBradford newsSimcoe County ParamedicsBradford FireBradford apartment fireBradford fire department

