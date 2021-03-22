Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton-area pastor to be released from jail, must pay $1,500 fine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2021 2:08 pm
GraceLife Church of Edmonton, located just outside the city limits on Highway 627 in Parkland County, on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
GraceLife Church of Edmonton, located just outside the city limits on Highway 627 in Parkland County, on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Eric Beck/Global News

A judge has ruled a jailed Edmonton-area pastor can be released immediately but has to pay a $1,500 fine.

Judge Jeffrey Champion says James Coates, who preaches at GraceLife Church, has to pay the fine within 12 days.

Read more: Group representing Alberta pastor jailed for breaking COVID-19 rules says he’s being released

Coates has been in jail for 35 days for not following a condition of his original bail release that he not hold church services.

He was charged after officials said the church violated public-health measures meant to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Group representing Alberta pastor jailed for breaking COVID-19 rules says he’s being released' Group representing Alberta pastor jailed for breaking COVID-19 rules says he’s being released
Group representing Alberta pastor jailed for breaking COVID-19 rules says he’s being released

Champion has agreed to all but one charge against Coates being dropped.

Story continues below advertisement

He is still charged under Alberta’s Public Health Act for holding services that allegedly broke a restriction on the size of gatherings, and a trial is to begin May 3.

Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVIDAlberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19COVID-19 AlbertaGraceLife ChurchJames CoatesAlberta pastorAlberta pastor COVID-19Alberta pastor jailedEdmonton pastorEdmonton-area pastorJames Coates jailJames Coates released

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers