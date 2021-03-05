Menu

Crime

Edmonton-area pastor accused of violating public health orders to remain in jail until trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Edmonton court hears bail review for GraceLife Church pastor' Edmonton court hears bail review for GraceLife Church pastor
WATCH ABOVE: An Edmonton-area pastor will have to wait until Friday to find out if he’ll be released from custody. In James Coates’ bail review, his lawyers argued his incarceration over public health violations is unconstitutional and unreasonable. Fletcher Kent has more.

An Alberta pastor accused of violating public health orders will remain in jail until his trial in May.

James Coates with GraceLife Church, west of Edmonton, has been in jail for over two weeks and was appealing his bail conditions.

Read more: GraceLife Church pastor should be allowed to lead services until his trial: lawyer

Coates is charged with violating Alberta’s Public Health Act and with breaking a promise to abide by conditions of his bail release, which is a Criminal Code offence.

On Friday morning, a judge dismissed the bail review.

Story continues below advertisement

His lawyer, James Kitchen, told court Thursday that Coates can’t follow a bail condition that forbids him from holding services, because that would violate his conscience by disobeying God.

A prosecutor argued that the pastor’s release is a danger to the public.

Read more: How Canadian Charter rights are playing into Alberta pastor’s fight against COVID-19 charges

The church has been holding services that officials say break public-health orders on attendance, masking and distancing.

The church has continued to hold services, even though Coates is in custody.

He is to stand trial in May.

Click to play video 'Despite pastor behind bars, members of GraceLife Church near Edmonton continue to defy COVID-19 rules' Despite pastor behind bars, members of GraceLife Church near Edmonton continue to defy COVID-19 rules
Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusGraceLife ChurchJames CoatesAlberta pastorAlberta pastor COVID-19Alberta pastor jailedJames Coates bailJames Coates courtEdmonton-area pastorEdmonton-area pastor COVID-19

