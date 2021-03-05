Edmonton-area pastor accused of violating public health orders to remain in jail until trial

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta pastor accused of violating public health orders will remain in jail until his trial in May.

James Coates with GraceLife Church, west of Edmonton, has been in jail for over two weeks and was appealing his bail conditions.

Coates is charged with violating Alberta’s Public Health Act and with breaking a promise to abide by conditions of his bail release, which is a Criminal Code offence.

On Friday morning, a judge dismissed the bail review.

On Friday morning, a judge dismissed the bail review.

His lawyer, James Kitchen, told court Thursday that Coates can’t follow a bail condition that forbids him from holding services, because that would violate his conscience by disobeying God.

A prosecutor argued that the pastor’s release is a danger to the public.

The church has been holding services that officials say break public-health orders on attendance, masking and distancing.

The church has continued to hold services, even though Coates is in custody.

He is to stand trial in May.