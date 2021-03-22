Connor McDavid on a tear as Edmonton Oilers roll into Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers go after their fourth straight win Monday night when they visit the Montreal Canadiens.

Captain Connor McDavid is riding a nine-game point streak. He’s put up 20 points in that span. Head coach Dave Tippett is quick to point out McDavid is also excelling in his own end.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers storm back to down Jets

“He checks well in his own end, that gives him opportunities to go the other way. His defensive game has been outstanding all year,” said Tippett. “His whole all-round game has been really, really strong since the start of the year.”

McDavid leads the NHL with 60 points and could flirt with 100 points in this shortened, 56-game campaign. His current pace is 98 points.

Story continues below advertisement

“You ask Connor, the only number he’s worried about is the number of wins we get right now. That’s the greatest thing about him,” added Tippett.

Read more: Connor McDavid scores twice to lead Edmonton Oilers past Jets

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Kahun – Nugent-Hopkins – Archibald

Ennis – Haas – Kassian

Shore – Khaira – Chiasson

Nurse – Barrie

Lagesson – Larsson

K. Russell – Bear

Smith

Winger Kailer Yamamoto remains day-to-day. He’ll miss his third straight game.

Monday morning, the Oilers signed defenceman Michael Kesselring to a three-year entry level contract.

Kesselring, 21, recently wrapped up his season with Northeastern University. He was drafted 164th overall by the Oilers in 2018. He’ll join the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors for the rest of this season.

The Oilers and Canadiens are on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.

Advertisement