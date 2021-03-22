COVID-19: Active cases fall to 29 for HKPR District Health Unit, variants jump to 41

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports eight new COVID-19 cases since Friday and additional variant cases.

In its Monday update, the health unit reported seven cases since Saturday (three in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County). One new case on Saturday was also reported in Northumberland County. The health unit remains in the yellow-protect zone under Ontario’s provincial COVID-19 response framework.

The number of variant cases increased to 41, up from 34 since Friday (38 reported Saturday), led by 32 in Northumberland County, eight in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County.

As of Monday, there are now 29 active cases of COVID-19 — down from 40 reported on Friday. Of the 29 active cases, 10 are in Northumberland, nine in the Kawarthas and 10 in Haliburton County.

Of the health unit’s 1,111 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic was declared, 1,027 are now resolved (10 more since Friday) — which is approximately 92 per cent.

Outbreaks remain active in the following locations:

Hyland Crest long-term care in Minden (declared March 12, one staff member)

St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg (declared Tuesday, second case).

Other data:

Death toll: Unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalized: Remains at 49 with two cases currently in hospital, one in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports two admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday.

249 high-risk contacts reported Monday, down from 355 reported on Friday.

Other schools with cases last 14 days: C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg (one case) and Plainville Public School in Gores Landing (one), I.E. Weldon Secondary in Lindsay (one), Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (one) and Mariposa Elementary School (one).

