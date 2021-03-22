Guelph reports 22 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, active cases rise to 60

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, raising the city’s total case count to 2,879.

Monday’s data also shows active cases increasing by two from Friday to 60 with another 20 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The number of resolved cases has reached 2,782 and Guelph’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged since Feb. 24.

The online portal also shows most of the confirmed cases are among the 20 to 39 age group.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health case rate has crept up with 34.9 cases per 100,000. The region was put in the orange level of the province’s response framework on Monday.

Wellington County

Seven new cases are being reported in Wellington County on Monday as its case count reaches 1,026.

The number of active cases has increased by one from Friday to 22, with six more people recovering from the disease. Resolved cases in the county have climbed to 969.

No new fatal cases are being reported in the county after a death linked to COVID-19 was reported on Friday.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases involve seniors over the age of 80 who have been connected to an outbreak.

COVID-19 vaccines

WDG Public Health has administered 34,938 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began Jan. 6.

This is a marked increase of 2,122 doses over Friday.

Public health reported that 28,213 people are considered vaccinated, but noted that includes those who have received at least one dose.

That means 11 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There is only one active COVID-19 outbreak among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

The outbreak at the Village of Riverside Glen was declared on March 5 after two staff members tested positive.

There is one active outbreak at an area school. It was declared on Sunday at William C. Winegard Public School after a student and a staff member tested positive.

