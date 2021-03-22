Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Guelph reports 22 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, active cases rise to 60

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 12:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Complaints about gaps in Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination plan' Complaints about gaps in Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination plan
Despite the most recent expansion of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, there are still major concerns with vaccines in the province. More specifically, there are fears that some of the province's most vulnerable are being left behind.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, raising the city’s total case count to 2,879.

Monday’s data also shows active cases increasing by two from Friday to 60 with another 20 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Guelph area moving to orange restrict under Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework restrictions

The number of resolved cases has reached 2,782 and Guelph’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged since Feb. 24.

The online portal also shows most of the confirmed cases are among the 20 to 39 age group.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health case rate has crept up with 34.9 cases per 100,000. The region was put in the orange level of the province’s response framework on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Wellington County

Seven new cases are being reported in Wellington County on Monday as its case count reaches 1,026.

The number of active cases has increased by one from Friday to 22, with six more people recovering from the disease. Resolved cases in the county have climbed to 969.

No new fatal cases are being reported in the county after a death linked to COVID-19 was reported on Friday.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases involve seniors over the age of 80 who have been connected to an outbreak.

Click to play video: 'Should Ontario be easing restrictions amid a third wave? Doctor weighs in' Should Ontario be easing restrictions amid a third wave? Doctor weighs in
Should Ontario be easing restrictions amid a third wave? Doctor weighs in

COVID-19 vaccines

WDG Public Health has administered 34,938 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began Jan. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a marked increase of 2,122 doses over Friday.

Public health reported that 28,213 people are considered vaccinated, but noted that includes those who have received at least one dose.

Read more: Canada expects major surge in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries this week

That means 11 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There is only one active COVID-19 outbreak among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

The outbreak at the Village of Riverside Glen was declared on March 5 after two staff members tested positive.

There is one active outbreak at an area school. It was declared on Sunday at William C. Winegard Public School after a student and a staff member tested positive.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newsCOVIDGuelphGuelph NewsGuelph coronavirusguelph casesCOVID newsGuelph vaccinesguelph covidguelph covid-19 vaccines

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers