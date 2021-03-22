Canada remains ‘deeply troubled’ by lack of transparency following Kovrig’s trial, Garneau says

Send this page to someone via email

As two Canadians detained in China await the verdicts of their respective trials, Canada continues to voice concerns about the lack of transparency in the proceedings.

Michael Spavor’s case went to trial on Friday, concluding with no verdict after just two hours. Michael Kovrig’s trial also ended without a decision Monday, though Chinese authorities have pledged to provide one at a later date. Canadian officials, the media and the public were barred from both trials.

“We are deeply troubled by the total lack of transparency surrounding these hearings and we continue to work towards an immediate end to their arbitrary detention,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau in a Monday statement.

“The eyes of the world are on these cases and proceedings and I want to thank our international partners for their continued support and solidarity.”

As the shadowy proceedings set off behind closed doors, diplomats from 23 different countries tried to attend Kovrig’s trial, Garneau’s office confirmed, including delegates from the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, France and Australia. Diplomats from eight countries also attempted to watch Spavor’s trial on Friday. All were denied access to both proceedings.

China justified the opaque nature of the proceedings by insisting that the “state secrets” that had to be discussed in both cases made it impossible to open the courtroom doors.

Both Spavor and Kovrig have been accused of espionage, a crime that is punishable in China by life in prison with a minimum sentence of 10 years. Chinese courts boast a 99.7 per cent conviction rate, meaning that once a trial is commenced, the odds of being convicted are all but a guarantee.

The two Canadians were detained in December 2018 in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver. The arrest was at the behest of the United States, which had requested her extradition.

Garneau’s Monday statement is the latest in a string of comments from the Canadian government that express frustration with the handling of the trials.

“Let me be very clear. Their arbitrary detention is completely unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency around these court proceedings,” Trudeau said, speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Friday.

He added that Canada’s “top priority” remains securing the release of Spavor and Kovrig.

When pressed on whether he believed the trials for the two men would be fair, Trudeau cited the shadowy nature of the proceedings as a factor that makes any determination of fairness difficult to make.

“One of the challenges around the lack of transparency on that process is it becomes extremely difficult to make judgments around whether or not the trial was fair,” Trudeau replied.

“I’m going to continue to advocate for the release of these two Michaels who have been arbitrarily detained and push for transparency around the processes by which these trials are ongoing.”

The new U.S. administration has voiced its support for Canada’s efforts to free the two detained men. Given the U.S. extradition order at the centre of Meng’s arrest — an arrest that then spurred the retaliatory arrest of the two Canadians — the U.S. is a key player in the push to bring Spavor and Kovrig home.

Following a meeting with Trudeau in late February, U.S. President Joe Biden said the two countries are working together to try to secure the release of the two detained Canadians.

“Human beings are not bartering chips,” Biden said.

“We’re going to work together until we get their safe return.”

— with files from Global News’ David Lao