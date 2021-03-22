No injuries, dog rescued following Dublin Street house fire in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured and a dog was resuscitated following a multi-unit complex fire on Dublin Street in Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services crews were called to a structure fire at the corner of Dublin and Water streets where they discovered smoke and flames billowing from the front of the home and extending to the second floor.

Platoon Chief Jeff Guest says the fire was also spreading to an adjacent property

“All occupants of the adjacent property were evacuated as a precaution and one occupant of a rear unit was removed by fire crews,” he said.

Guest says the three occupants weren’t home at the time, however, firefighters did a search of both floors and located a dog that was rescued and resuscitated.

TRAFFIC: @PtboFireRescue are on scene of a house fire on Dublin Street and Water Street in Peterborough. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/EDbtgFHQAi — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 21, 2021

He said the fire was quickly brought under control with damaged limited to the first floor entrance and the second floor. Damage to the home is estimated at $110,000, while the adjacent property sustained some heat damage to one side.

Guest said all three occupants of the property have been temporarily displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.