Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

No injuries, dog rescued following Dublin Street house fire in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 9:49 am
Click to play video: 'No injuries, dog rescued following Dublin Street house fire in Peterborough' No injuries, dog rescued following Dublin Street house fire in Peterborough
No one was injured and a dog was rescued following a house fire on Dublin Street in Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured and a dog was resuscitated following a multi-unit complex fire on Dublin Street in Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services crews were called to a structure fire at the corner of Dublin and Water streets where they discovered smoke and flames billowing from the front of the home and extending to the second floor.

Read more: Body found after Stewart Hall house fire south of Peterborough: OPP

Platoon Chief Jeff Guest says the fire was also spreading to an adjacent property

“All occupants of the adjacent property were evacuated as a precaution and one occupant of a rear unit was removed by fire crews,” he said.

Guest says the three occupants weren’t home at the time, however, firefighters did a search of both floors and located a dog that was rescued and resuscitated.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

 

He said the fire was quickly brought under control with damaged limited to the first floor entrance and the second floor. Damage to the home is estimated at $110,000, while the adjacent property sustained some heat damage to one side.

Guest said all three occupants of the property have been temporarily displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireDog RescuePeterborough Fire ServicesPeterborough House FireDublin Streetdog rescued fire peterboroughDublin Street house fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers