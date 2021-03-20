Lucan Community Memorial Centre gets $7.5 million in funding for expansion

Send this page to someone via email

The Lucan Community Memorial Centre has received a combined $7.5 million in government funding for an expansion.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3 million in the project, Ontario is providing more than $2.5 million, while the Township of Lucan Biddulph is investing more than $2 million.

The work involves adding more multipurpose rooms, universal change rooms, family washrooms and upgrading the existing locker rooms.

Additionally, renovations will improve the centre’s accessibility by creating a barrier-free entrance, lobby, and washrooms, and will add elevator access to a new heated viewing area.

“The list of upgrades is quite long,” said Monte McNaughton, the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “It’s going to be pretty much a new community centre in Lucan.”

McNaughton says construction will be starting “very soon.” There’s no word on when its set to be completed.