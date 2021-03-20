Menu

Canada

Lucan Community Memorial Centre gets $7.5 million in funding for expansion

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 20, 2021 12:52 pm
Lucan Community Memorial Centre.
Lucan Community Memorial Centre. Jake Jeffrey / 980 CFPL

The Lucan Community Memorial Centre has received a combined $7.5 million in government funding for an expansion.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3 million in the project, Ontario is providing more than $2.5 million, while the Township of Lucan Biddulph is investing more than $2 million.

Read more: Big hockey dreams coming true in small town Lucan, as Toronto and Ottawa face off in NHL exhibition game

The work involves adding more multipurpose rooms, universal change rooms, family washrooms and upgrading the existing locker rooms.

Additionally, renovations will improve the centre’s accessibility by creating a barrier-free entrance, lobby, and washrooms, and will add elevator access to a new heated viewing area.

Read more: Lucan rallying for votes in Kraft Hockeyville competition

“The list of upgrades is quite long,” said Monte McNaughton, the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “It’s going to be pretty much a new community centre in Lucan.”

McNaughton says construction will be starting “very soon.” There’s no word on when its set to be completed.

