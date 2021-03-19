2 separate stabbings reported in Montreal within 15 minutes

Send this page to someone via email

Two separate stabbings have taken place in Montreal 15 minutes apart.

Both victims are in hospital recovering.

According to police, the first incident happened in the Sud-Ouest borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) responded to a 911 call to Bourgeoys Street near Savard Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man who was stabbed in the upper body.

Officers arrested a 36 year-old man near the scene.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says both people knew each other, however the motive is still unknown. The suspect is in custody and will be interrogated.

The second incident took place at around 7:00 p.m. in Acadie metro in the borough of Parc-Extension.

Chèvrefils says a 25 year-old man was stabbed in the lower body and later transported to hospital.

Police say the victim entered a conflict that degenerated with four suspects. The suspects ran from the scene once police arrived.

Police have closed the east entrance of Acadie metro closed while they investigate.

The two incidents are not connected.

