Crime

Convicted B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon released from prison again

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 8:41 pm
Jarrod Bacon is seen in this undated file photo.
Jarrod Bacon is seen in this undated file photo. File

Notorious B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon has once again been released from prison.

Bacon, a former member of the Red Scorpions and one of the Bacon Brothers’ gang, was imprisoned in 2012 on drug charges.

In 2017, he was released early due to a clerical mistake. He was rearrested that same year for breaching release conditions when he was found with a known criminal in a strip club.

He was released again in 2018, but was sent back to prison in 2019 after relapsing into cocaine consumption, according to Parole Board of Canada documents.

In its decision, the board notes that Bacon has a “significant potential for violence” and has a history of non-compliance with his release conditions.

However, it ruled that his release would not “present an undue risk to society,” if accompanied by appropriate conditions.

Among the restrictions Bacon faces include living in a halfway house, finding a job and owning only one cell phone which will be supervised by his parole office.

He must also disclose any personal financial information and take his medication.

