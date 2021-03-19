Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Section of Kettle Valley Rail Trail near Naramata closed for rock scaling

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 8:02 pm
The RDOS says the closed section is above Naramata, between the Smethurst and Glenfir parking lots.
The RDOS says the closed section is above Naramata, between the Smethurst and Glenfir parking lots. RDOS

A small section of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail in the South Okanagan is closed for rock scaling.

According to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS), the closed section is above Naramata, between the Smethurst and Glenfir parking lots.

The trail section will be closed to the public until Friday, March 25. However, it will be open for temporary use this weekend, March 20-21.

Read more: Closed bridge on Kettle Valley Rail Trail undergoing structural repairs

“Scaling locations have been identified by a professional geotechnical engineer and the project will be done using excavators and rope scaling technicians,” said the regional district.

Trending Stories

“This will result in the closure of the trail while crews are working in order to maintain worker and public safety. Rock scaling is the removal of loose rock from slopes in proximity to the trail and gathering areas.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RDOS is asking that the public please respect all crew, barriers, equipment and posted signage for personal safety and the safety of the workers.

Click to play video: 'TOTA KVR Master Plan' TOTA KVR Master Plan
TOTA KVR Master Plan – Jul 9, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagansouth okanaganrdosnaramataRegional District Okanagan-Similkameenkvr trailKettle Valley Rail Trailrail trail closurerock scaling

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers