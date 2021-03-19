Menu

Canada

1 dead after trucks collide near Montmarte, Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 7:06 pm
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision north of Montmarte, Sask. on Friday.
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision north of Montmarte, Sask. on Friday. File / Global News

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash north of Montmarte, Sask., on Friday.

The collision happened on grid 606 around 11:30 a.m., according to a press release.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP charge woman in lengthy fatal hit and run investigation

Indian Head RCMP said their initial investigation has revealed one southbound truck on grid 606 and a second truck was travelling westbound on another grid road collided.

One adult and four children from the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation area were inside the first truck, police said. All five were taken to hospital, including one via STARS air ambulance.

Story continues below advertisement

According to RCMP, the lone occupant of the second truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released but police said he was from the Glenavon, Sask., area.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The village of Montmarte is approximately 80 km southeast of Regina.

Click to play video: 'Ryan Straschnitzki says pandemic has led to ‘darkest days’ since Humboldt bus crash' Ryan Straschnitzki says pandemic has led to ‘darkest days’ since Humboldt bus crash
Ryan Straschnitzki says pandemic has led to ‘darkest days’ since Humboldt bus crash – Nov 23, 2020
