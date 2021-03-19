1 dead after trucks collide near Montmarte, Sask.

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash north of Montmarte, Sask., on Friday.
The collision happened on grid 606 around 11:30 a.m., according to a press release.
Indian Head RCMP said their initial investigation has revealed one southbound truck on grid 606 and a second truck was travelling westbound on another grid road collided.
One adult and four children from the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation area were inside the first truck, police said. All five were taken to hospital, including one via STARS air ambulance.
According to RCMP, the lone occupant of the second truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released but police said he was from the Glenavon, Sask., area.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The village of Montmarte is approximately 80 km southeast of Regina.
Comments