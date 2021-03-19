Durham police officer evicted from ‘Big Brother Canada’ house

Fans of Big Brother Canada are well aware that Season 9 of the show is underway after the pandemic halted production last year.

Pickering’s Latoya Anderson’s dream of becoming the next winner of Big Brother Canada came to an end Thursday night when she was evicted from the house.

“There’s nothing I could have done to prepare me for the experience,” said Anderson.

Despite being the third person voted out, the 34-year-old says it was challenging and she stayed true to herself throughout the journey.

“I’m so proud of the way that I played and I exited because of jealousy and because I was a threat,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s a Durham Regional Police Officer, something she didn’t let slip to her fellow houseguests.

“Had I been able to share those stories about my career and what I do for a living I think it would have been something that I could have used to connect with people better,” said Anderson.

This season of Big Brother Canada is said to be one of the most diverse in the show’s run of nine years. It’s a reason why the Pickering woman was excited to be part of it and to inspire others.

“Being a Black female, a dark-skinned Black female that’s also a police officer, I think it was really important for me to go on this show and show that you can be multi-faceted, and you can be a beast,” said Anderson.

For over three weeks, Anderson lived with 13 strangers. The change from donning PPE from dawn to dusk to sharing space with others was a welcome adjustment.

“Even little things like hugging each other was a big deal and having conversations face to face was a big deal because as you know we’ve kind of moved into this virtual world,” said Anderson.

The experience was not without confrontations. While Anderson says she should have pushed harder to vote out a competitor last week, she’s happy to have built alliances she thinks could last beyond the show.

“It’s a game right, and so I understand that who these people are and how they portray themselves in the house may not necessarily be who they are outside of the house, so I will keep it cordial with everybody but for sure I will continue to be friends with Ty and Jed because they had my back,” said Anderson.

Anderson will be back on patrol in the coming weeks. She’s taking some time to re-adjust to reality, knowing she might get recognized more on the job now.