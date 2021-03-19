Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged in connection with hit and run involving bicycle in South Bruce Peninsula

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 4:10 pm
Police said the car didn't stop, offer assistance or wait for officers to arrive at the scene.
Police said the car didn't stop, offer assistance or wait for officers to arrive at the scene. OPP

A 53-year-old man has been charged following a hit and run involving a car and a bicycle in South Bruce Peninsula, Ont., on the evening of March 10.

According to police, the crash occurred on Rouse Road near Bruce Road 9, when a cyclist was hit by a car.

Read more: Hamilton man dies following snowmobile crash in Northern Bruce Peninsula

Police said the car didn’t stop, offer assistance or wait for officers to arrive at the scene. According to OPP, the car fled the area.

Officers said they’ve found the driver and suspect vehicle.

Read more: 3 dead after snowmobiles fall through ice in 2 separate incidents near Midland, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Rodney Wright, 53, from Wiarton, Ont., was subsequently charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Wright is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound in April.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
grey bruce OPPBruce PeninsulaSouth Bruce PeninsulaWiartonWiarton Ontariosouth Bruce Peninsula crashSouth Bruce Peninsula hit and run

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers