Driver charged in connection with hit and run involving bicycle in South Bruce Peninsula

A 53-year-old man has been charged following a hit and run involving a car and a bicycle in South Bruce Peninsula, Ont., on the evening of March 10.

According to police, the crash occurred on Rouse Road near Bruce Road 9, when a cyclist was hit by a car.

Police said the car didn’t stop, offer assistance or wait for officers to arrive at the scene. According to OPP, the car fled the area.

Officers said they’ve found the driver and suspect vehicle.

Rodney Wright, 53, from Wiarton, Ont., was subsequently charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Wright is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound in April.