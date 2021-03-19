Less than 300 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region for 1st time in months

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in over four months, Waterloo Region has less than 300 active COVID-19 cases.

Waterloo Public Health reported that there were 297 active cases on Friday, the lowest total since Nov. 18, 2020, when the number stood at 286.

After that, the total number of active cases swiftly rose, reaching a peak of 1,092 on Jan. 14.

The number was helped by Waterloo Public Health only reporting 29 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, which pushed the total number of cases to 11,469.

This is just the second time this year the region has had less than 30 new cases in a 24-hour period.

At the same time, the agency reported that another 48 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 11,469.

For the first time in several days, a new COVID-19-related death was reported, causing the death toll in the area to reach 240, including the 13 lives lost in March.

The vaccine distribution task force says there have now been 53,344 given in the area, 1,836 more than what it reported a day earlier.

There were also two new COVID-19 outbreaks reported in the area, including one in a laboratory setting and one at St. Luke’s Place in Cambridge, where a staff member has tested positive.

There are now 16 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,745 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 325,254.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 478 cases were recorded in Toronto, 344 in Peel Region, 174 in York Region, 116 in Hamilton, 96 in Durham Region and 73 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 70 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,212 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues