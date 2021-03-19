Construction begins on long-awaited access route to Kelowna’s Upper Mission neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been years in the making — another access route to Kelowna’s Upper Mission neighbourhood.

And now, construction on what will be the third access road to the area has begun.

“The permitting process is nearing conclusion and we are mobilizing to start construction,” said Johannes Säufferer, real estate department manager for the City of Kelowna.

“Equipment is being moved onto the site this week, and crews will be preparing the land for construction of the road.”

Called South Perimeter Road, the new route will allow people to access the Upper Mission through southeast Kelowna.

The $10.8-million project will see Gordon Drive extended and connected with Stewart Road West.

The new section of road is 2.9 kilometres.

The design calls for a rural two-lane road with paved shoulders for people walking and cycling.

“A number of downstream improvements have already been completed, including at Stewart and Saucier roads,” said Säufferer.

“Additional improvements to Bedford and DeHart roads may be necessary once South Perimeter Road is operational and we have a better understanding of traffic volumes generated by the new roadway.”

Work is now underway to create a third access route to Kelowna’s Upper Mission neighbourhood through Southeast Kelowna. Contributed

The need for the new connection was identified in 1995 in the city’s Official Community Plan, Road Network Plans and 2030 Infrastructure Plan once density in the Upper Mission was reached.

The project was originally planned for later this decade but was fast-tracked following a proposal by one of the developers of The Ponds subdivision.

The multi-million dollar project is being built and financed by Ponds Ventures Inc., which will be compensated in the form of 80 per cent of all future transportation development cost charges collected within the Southwest Mission sector until the full cost is recovered.

The new route is anticipated to open next summer.

