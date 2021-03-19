Menu

Lifestyle

230 Manitoba child care facilities to receive federal COVID-19 funding

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 4:08 pm
THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO-BrightPath Kids

More support is on the way for child care facilities in Manitoba impacted by COVID-19.

More than 230 eligible non-profit early learning and child care centres will receive a portion of $4.4 million.

“Parents in Manitoba and across Canada are eager to get back to work, but without quality child care many will face barriers to re-entering the labour market,” said Winnipeg South Centre MP Jim Carr Friday.

Read more: Manitoba government introduces bill to expand child care, freeze parent fees

It’s a joint funding effort between the provincial and federal governments under the newly announced COVID-19 response block grant.

Manitoba’s families minister Rochelle Squires says the money doled out to facilities will be used for the purpose of attracting and retaining more child care staff in Manitoba.

Read more: Manitoba’s child care legislation overlooks financial needs of day care workers, association says

“The funding we are announcing today will ensure centres that have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic can continue to provide quality child care opportunities, especially for families who are most in need,” she said.

“Every child should have the best possible start in life. Ensuring accessible, affordable, high-quality and inclusive child care is key to ensuring Canadian parents can return to work and our economy can recover from this crisis.”

Squires confirmed eligible child care centres will begin receiving payments within the next two weeks.

Click to play video: 'Child care providers keeping safety top of mind' Child care providers keeping safety top of mind
Child care providers keeping safety top of mind – Aug 7, 2020
