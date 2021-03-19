Hospitalizations fall, vaccination gains steam as Quebec reports 764 new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 764 cases and 11 new deaths, including one in the past 24 hours, tied to the COVID-19 crisis Friday as the province topped a vaccination record.

The province has seen 300,916 cases over the course of the pandemic. The health crisis has killed 10,587 people to date.

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus fell once again. There are 15 fewer patients for a total of 504. This includes 99 people in intensive care, a drop of two compared to the previous day.

The vaccination campaign ramped up with 38,459 doses given Thursday, a new record for the province. Since December, more than 872,000 shots have been administered.

Officials say 32,704 tests were given Wednesday, the latest day for which screening information is available.