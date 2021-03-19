Guelph police release images of man, woman they want to talk to about Wednesday altercation

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police have released images of a man and woman they are looking to interview about an apparent altercation that occurred in the west end of the city on Wednesday night.

They say officers were called to a parking lot near the intersection of Paisley and Imperial roads for a report that a man was yelling at a woman before grabbing her arm and forcing her into a vehicle.

Police say officers arrived at the scene shortly after the call but the car was already long gone.

The car, described as a dark blue, four-door sedan, possibly Nissan or Infiniti, with black steel rims, was last seen heading south on Imperial Road.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pair as they seek to check on their wellbeing.

The man is being described as white, with a short, stocky build, short dark hair and wearing dark pants and a T-shirt.

The woman is described as white, around five feet two inches, and having a thin build and long hair past her shoulders. She was wearing pants and a winter jacket with fur on the hood.

Anyone able to assist can call Guelph Police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7315.