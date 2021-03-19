COVID-19 kills 7 in ongoing outbreak at The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus

Seven people have died in an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.
Ottawa Public Health says 27 patients have been infected, as have 15 staff.
The outbreak began Feb. 19 and is the longest ongoing outbreak among health-care facilities in the region.
Ottawa moved into the red zone of Ontario’s recovery framework today.
There are 627 active cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the region.
Ontario’s Ministry of Health recorded 82 new cases in the area on Thursday.
