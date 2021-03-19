Menu

Health

COVID-19 kills 7 in ongoing outbreak at The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2021 9:16 am
The Ottawa Hospital is facing an outbreak of COVID-19 that has so far seen 42 people infected.
The Ottawa Hospital is facing an outbreak of COVID-19 that has so far seen 42 people infected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Seven people have died in an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

Ottawa Public Health says 27 patients have been infected, as have 15 staff.

The outbreak began Feb. 19 and is the longest ongoing outbreak among health-care facilities in the region.

Read more: Ottawa hits 450 COVID-19 deaths

Ottawa moved into the red zone of Ontario’s recovery framework today.

There are 627 active cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the region.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health recorded 82 new cases in the area on Thursday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
