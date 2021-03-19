Man and woman found dead inside Montreal taxi cab

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a man and woman in their 40s were discovered dead inside a taxi cab Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says a citizen found the pair at the intersection of De Nevers and Dujarié Streets in the St-Leonard borough.

Officers arrived at 5:25 a.m. at the intersection, where the woman passenger and the male driver had injuries to their upper bodies from a sharp object.

Their deaths were quickly confirmed at the scene. The identities of the two victims have not yet been confirmed, according to Brabant.

Investigators are considering a few hypotheses, including a possible murder-suicide or a double homicide.

“At this point it’s too early to confirm any information on the circumstances or what happened to those two people,” Brabant said.

A security perimetre has been erected as investigators comb through the area.

Police officers are also going door to door in the neighbourhood to see if there are any witnesses or if there is video surveillance of the fatal incident.