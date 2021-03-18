Selfless act: Senior citizen offers vaccine appointment to younger cancer patient

Two weeks ago, Gilles Gosselin was watching Global News from his home near Quebec City when he was struck emotionally by the story of Deborah Bridgman. She’s a 57-year-old cancer patient who is desperate for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“My reaction was I thought it was unfair for her because I think she should have priority since she is ill,” the 70-year-old Gosselin said.

Bridgman suffers from advanced breast cancer. She wants the Quebec government to move cancer patients aged 16 to 59 higher on the vaccine priority list. Currently they rank number eight out of 10 categories, after people 60 and over get vaccinated.

“A lot of the treatments cancer patients do increase our age; we age drastically with these treatments,” Bridgman said. “If we do get sick there is a good chance we have to stop treatment to get through COVID.”

Gosselin is 70 and in good health. His vaccine appointment is in early April. He’s never met Bridgman, but he wants to help her.

He contacted Global News, offering up his vaccine appointment to her.

“You know, I think it’s the right thing to do. The purpose of life, the way I look at it, is to help others, and I think we should all do it,” Gosselin said.

Gosselin’s remarkable and selfless offer left Bridgman stunned.

“Honestly, I am so touched by that. I think that man is the kindest person in the world, especially in this day and age where there is so much selfishness,” Bridgman said.

Sadly for Gosselin, the health department policy only allows the person signed up to receive the shot.

“I was really disappointed because I thought this lady is a risk to die and it doesn’t make sense,” Gosselin said.

Currently in Montreal people aged 65 and over can make vaccine appointments. Bridgman says she’s hoping her group can make appointments soon. She says even if she could, she would never take Gosselin’s spot.

“It’s extremely touching. I wish there were more people like this man in the world,” she said.

Her heart is filled with gratitude for the offer.

Gosselin says he would offer his vaccine appointment to anyone who needs it. He says he isn’t looking for any attention, he just wants to be kind and help others he believes need the vaccine more than he does.

