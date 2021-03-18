Man wanted after random assault of woman in downtown Vancouver in January

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are hoping the public can help identify a man wanted for an attack on a stranger that happened in January.

Police said a woman was walking her dog near the Orpheum Theatre, at Seymour and Smithe streets, around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 19 when she was punched in the face by a man for no apparent reason.

Police have released a video of the man in the hopes someone will come forward and identify him.

According to police, the suspect fled immediately after the incident and was briefly confronted by a witness. The woman was traumatized but did not suffer serious injuries.

“This incident is very concerning to us, as it appears to have been random and completely unprovoked,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver police said in a statement. “We don’t know why this woman was targeted, or what the suspect’s motivation was.”

The suspect is described as Caucasian, about five-foot-ten and approximately 50 years old, police said.

He had short white hair and was wearing jeans and a light-blue jacket or sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-4021 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.