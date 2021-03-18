Menu

Crime

Man wanted after random assault of woman in downtown Vancouver in January

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 3:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Video released of man wanted in random attack in downtown Vancouver' Video released of man wanted in random attack in downtown Vancouver
WATCH: Vancouver police have released a video of a man who is wanted in connection with a random attack of a woman on Jan. 19 near the Orpheum Theatre.

Vancouver police are hoping the public can help identify a man wanted for an attack on a stranger that happened in January.

Police said a woman was walking her dog near the Orpheum Theatre, at Seymour and Smithe streets, around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 19 when she was punched in the face by a man for no apparent reason.

Police have released a video of the man in the hopes someone will come forward and identify him.

Read more: Woman killed in DTES social housing in Vancouver’s 3rd homicide of 2021

According to police, the suspect fled immediately after the incident and was briefly confronted by a witness. The woman was traumatized but did not suffer serious injuries.

“This incident is very concerning to us, as it appears to have been random and completely unprovoked,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver police said in a statement. “We don’t know why this woman was targeted, or what the suspect’s motivation was.”

Click to play video: 'Woman killed inside DTES social housing building early Wednesday morning' Woman killed inside DTES social housing building early Wednesday morning
Woman killed inside DTES social housing building early Wednesday morning

The suspect is described as Caucasian, about five-foot-ten and approximately 50 years old, police said.

He had short white hair and was wearing jeans and a light-blue jacket or sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-4021 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

