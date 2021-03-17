Woman killed in DTES social housing in Vancouver’s 3rd homicide of 2021

Crime tape has gone up in the area of Pender and Abbott streets Wednesday morning following what police are now confirming as Vancouver’s third homicide of 2021.
Officers were called to the Arco Hotel around 4 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police confirmed she was rushed to hospital but later died from her injuries.
The victim has not yet been identified.
No arrests have been made and police said they think the suspect fled the scene prior to them arriving.
Neighbours in the area told Global News they heard what sounded like gunshots around 3 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More to come…
