Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman killed in DTES social housing in Vancouver’s 3rd homicide of 2021

By Amy Judd Global News
Vancouver police officers on scene Wednesday morning following a serious incident on the DTES.
Vancouver police officers on scene Wednesday morning following a serious incident on the DTES. Global News

Crime tape has gone up in the area of Pender and Abbott streets Wednesday morning following what police are now confirming as Vancouver’s third homicide of 2021.

Officers were called to the Arco Hotel around 4 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police confirmed she was rushed to hospital but later died from her injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No arrests have been made and police said they think the suspect fled the scene prior to them arriving.

Neighbours in the area told Global News they heard what sounded like gunshots around 3 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Coronavirus: Alleged hosts arrested, jailed for holding parties in Downtown Vancouver condo

Click to play video: 'Two men arrested after allegedly hosting party at Vancouver condo' Two men arrested after allegedly hosting party at Vancouver condo
Two men arrested after allegedly hosting party at Vancouver condo – Mar 8, 2021

More to come…

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shootingvancouver policeDowntown EastsideVancouver Police incidentSerious incident Downtown EastsideVPD incidentVPD shootingVPD shooting DTES

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers