AppDirect to grow Montreal presence after Quebec pitches in $54M

The Quebec government says it is investing in cloud software company AppDirect as part of a deal the government says will create 730 jobs in Montreal.

The province will provide AppDirect Canada with a loan of at most $54.8 million through Investissement Québec, allowing the company to grow its presence in the city.

AppDirect currently has around 800 employees, 190 of which are already based in Montreal.

Quebec Premier FranÇois Legault said in a statement that AppDirect’s expansion in the area reinforces Montreal’s reputation as an innovation hub in North America.

Headquartered in San Francisco, AppDirect was founded about a decade ago by Daniel Saks and Nicolas Desmarais, the son of Power Corp. of Canada chairman Paul Desmarais Jr.

The company has raised nearly $500 million from investors including the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.