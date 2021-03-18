Menu

Economy

AppDirect to grow Montreal presence after Quebec pitches in $54M

By Staff The Canadian Press
Quebec Premier François Legault announces $54 million investment in information technology firm AppDirect. Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Quebec Premier François Legault announces $54 million investment in information technology firm AppDirect. Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The Quebec government says it is investing in cloud software company AppDirect as part of a deal the government says will create 730 jobs in Montreal.

The province will provide AppDirect Canada with a loan of at most $54.8 million through Investissement Québec, allowing the company to grow its presence in the city.

Read more: Quebec, Ottawa to inject $100M to build Montreal-area electric vehicle battery plant

AppDirect currently has around 800 employees, 190 of which are already based in Montreal.

Quebec Premier FranÇois Legault said in a statement that AppDirect’s expansion in the area reinforces Montreal’s reputation as an innovation hub in North America.

Read more: Rogers-Shaw merger could mean higher prices for consumers, experts warn

Headquartered in San Francisco, AppDirect was founded about a decade ago by Daniel Saks and Nicolas Desmarais, the son of Power Corp. of Canada chairman Paul Desmarais Jr.

The company has raised nearly $500 million from investors including the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
