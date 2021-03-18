Menu

Health

‘God bless America’: Doug Ford reacts to report U.S. plans to send Canada 1.5M vaccine doses

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 3:06 pm
Click to play video: '‘God bless America’: Ford thanks Biden amid reports U.S. sending 1.5 million vaccines to Canada' ‘God bless America’: Ford thanks Biden amid reports U.S. sending 1.5 million vaccines to Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to a question about reports the U.S. will send 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Canada, saying 'God bless America' and adding he had been pressing former president Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden for assistance.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reacted to a report Thursday that the United States plans to send Canada 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, calling it “fabulous news.”

Ford has previously pressed the U.S. to assist Canada by sending vaccines. The U.S. has had a much faster vaccine rollout than Canada thus far.

“God bless America. They’re coming to our rescue,” Ford said in an unrelated press conference Thursday afternoon.

Read more: U.S. to send 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada, report says

“Thank God. I’ve been bugging Trump, I’ve been bugging Biden — all of them. They must get sick of Doug Ford asking for help.”

In January, shortly before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Ford made a public plea for help amid a shortage of doses in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“You have a new president, no more excuses,” Ford said in part.

An administration official told Reuters on Thursday that the United States plans to send roughly four million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada in loan deals with the two countries.

Read more: Ontario premier pleads with incoming Biden administration for COVID-19 vaccine help

Mexico will receive 2.5 million doses of the vaccine and Canada will receive 1.5 million doses, the official said.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed the plan, but added, “It is not fully finalized yet but it is our aim.”

A specific timetable for possible delivery was not immediately clear.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been approved for use in the U.S.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says he’s in favour of potential changes to framework for some cities in lockdown' COVID-19: Ford says he’s in favour of potential changes to framework for some cities in lockdown
COVID-19: Ford says he’s in favour of potential changes to framework for some cities in lockdown

Ford said he appreciates the help.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s what true neighbours do. You help each other out in a crisis,” he said.

“I understand, they’ve got to get their people done first. I’d be no different, but thank you. Bring it on.”

Ford said he knows the deal is still unconfirmed, but insisted “this is good news.”

“If we have to go down there and pick them up, I’ll drive down there in my pickup and pick them up if we have to … We’re ready. We can take all the vaccines you can give us.”

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Ontario has administered 1,359,453 COVID-19 vaccine doses, marking an increase of 58,119 over 24 hours.

— With files from Reuters

