Edmonton councillor Andrew Knack seeking re-election in 2021

Edmonton city councillor Andrew Knack has announced he will seek re-election in the upcoming municipal election this fall.

Knack has represented Ward 1 in northwest Edmonton since 2013. He is seeking re-election in the ward, which will be renamed Nakota Isga on election day Oct. 18.

“Serving Edmontonians is one of the greatest honours of my life,” Knack said in a news release Thursday.

“This past year has especially shown me the importance of community and bringing my best efforts to council to help our city emerge from this challenging time. After engaging with people from across the city and region, I have decided to seek re-election as city councillor.

“Through these recent conversations, and years of engaging with Edmontonians, I have been able to gain a deeper understanding of the different challenges and opportunities we have as a city. I hope to be given the opportunity to bring my knowledge, commitment and experience to council for another term.”

I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how I can best serve Edmontonians. This is a time unlike anything I hope we will ever experience again. After engaging with people across our city, I have decided to seek re-election as councillor for Ward Nakota Isga.#yegcc #yegvote #yeg pic.twitter.com/bnInDo3gTv — Andrew Knack (@AndrewKnack) March 18, 2021

Knack currently serves as the council representative on the Accessibility Advisory Committee, City of Edmonton Youth Council and Edmonton Transit System Advisory Board. He is responsible for four council Initiatives: NextGen, Seniors, Public Engagement and Transportation Innovation.

Knack also sits on the Edmonton Public Library Board of Trustees and the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) board of directors as vice president for Edmonton.

Knack joins several of his current councillors who have announced they will seek re-election this fall, including Bev Esslinger, Aaron Paquette, Tim Cartmell, Tony Caterina and Jon Dziadyk.

Councillors Scott McKeen and Michael Walters have announced they won’t be seeking re-election.

Edmonton will see a new mayor elected this fall, after Don Iveson announced late last year that he will not seek another term.

So far, six people have officially filed their papers to run for mayor, including Ward 11 Councillor Mike Nickel and former city councillors Kim Krushell and Michael Oshry. Diana Steele, Cheryll Watson and Brian Gregg have also announced they are running for mayor this fall.

Aspiring candidates have until Sept. 20, 2021, to file their nomination papers and pay the deposit. Candidates for mayor must pay a deposit of $500. Candidates for councillor and school board trustee must pay a deposit of $100.

For more information on the nomination process, visit the City of Edmonton’s website.

Edmonton’s municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 18.