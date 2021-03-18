New Brunswick reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, set to bubble with Quebec border communities

New Brunswick health officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which are linked to previous cases and are all self-isolating.

One of the cases is in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and five in Zone 4.

The province also announced that, beginning Thursday, people 80 and older, other regulated health professionals who have close contact with patients, and people with complex medical conditions are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

People with complex medical conditions are asked to review the list of select conditions included online prior to making an appointment and to print a copy of the declaration form.

The province said those who meet the requirements may book an appointment online for a vaccination clinic organized by one of the regional health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial government also announced that all residents of long-term care facilities have had the opportunity to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, on Friday, March 19, the first dose of the vaccine will be available to all residents of First Nations communities aged 16 and over.

“We are making excellent progress on our vaccination plan and have made great strides towards protecting our most vulnerable residents,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “We are now able to begin providing the vaccine to more groups. However, if you are not in one of the eligible groups, please do not try to make an appointment at this time.”

Travel bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble within New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador will reopen by April 19.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said that this means New Brunswickers will be permitted to travel to those provinces without being required to self-isolate upon their return. This is conditional upon cases of COVID-19 remaining low.

At the same time, New Brunswick will also bubble with Témiscouata, Avignon and Listiguj First Nation in Quebec.

Shephard said at a COVID-19 briefing that residents planning to travel from these communities into New Brunswick must not have travelled outside those regions within the last 14 days or must have received the first dose of the vaccine at least 14 days prior.

“While we all welcome the return of a travel bubble, it is important to remember that cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across Canada,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Coupled with the increase in cases of the variants we are seeing, that is cause for concern. If you are travelling, even within the bubble, please ensure you follow all Public Health directives so we can continue to limit the spread of the virus.”

Rotational workers

The province announced that as of Friday, March 26, at 11:59 p.m., rotational workers will no longer be required to self-isolate if they have received their first dose of vaccine and 14 days have passed.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this time, they will be required to undergo day five and day 10 COVID-19 testing upon their return to New Brunswick,” the province said.

If a rotational worker does not get vaccinated, they will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days, as will anyone else living in the same household, with mandatory day 10 testing.

“Every traveller who enters New Brunswick comes with a level of risk,” Shephard said. “Testing rotational workers will provide us with an extra layer of security and will allow us to track the virus.”

2:02 Money for mental health in New Brunswick budget Money for mental health in New Brunswick budget