Daon Glasgow gets 10-year sentence for 2019 shooting of Vancouver Transit Police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Daon Glasgow, the man accused in the 2019 shooting of a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer at a Surrey SkyTrain station, has been handed 10 years in prison for aggravated assault.

The B.C. Prosecution Service also confirmed he received eight years for robbing a cannabis dispensary in Vancouver a few days earlier.

After credit for time served, the Prosecution Service said Glasgow will serve a 15-year and 301-day sentence.

1:42 New details about SkyTrain shooting suspect Daon Glasgow New details about SkyTrain shooting suspect Daon Glasgow – Feb 4, 2019

Transit Police Const. Josh Harms was shot at the Scott Road SkyTrain station on Jan. 30, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Glasgow was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large and was later arrested on Feb. 3 in Burnaby.