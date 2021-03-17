Menu

Crime

Daon Glasgow gets 10-year sentence for 2019 shooting of Vancouver Transit Police officer

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 6:23 pm
Daon Glasgow, the man accused in the 2019 shooting of a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer at a Surrey SkyTrain station, has been handed 10 years in prison for aggravated assault.

The B.C. Prosecution Service also confirmed he received eight years for robbing a cannabis dispensary in Vancouver a few days earlier.

After credit for time served, the Prosecution Service said Glasgow will serve a 15-year and 301-day sentence.

Transit Police Const. Josh Harms was shot at the Scott Road SkyTrain station on Jan. 30, 2019.

Glasgow was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large and was later arrested on Feb. 3 in Burnaby.

Read more: Daon Glasgow convicted of aggravated assault in shooting of Transit Police officer

Glasgow had been charged with attempted murder of the officer and firearms-related charges.
According to the court decision, the Crown argued that Glasgow was desperate to avoid the police as he was unlawfully at large from a halfway house and carrying a restricted firearm, adding that “the only reasonable inference to be drawn from the circumstances is that Glasgow did intend to kill the officer.”
In the decision, the judge said the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Glasgow “intended to cause the death of Const. Harms when he shot him.”
At the time of the shooting, Glasgow was on statutory release after serving most of an eight-year, six-month sentence for fatally shooting a man during a drug deal inside a Surrey McDonald’s in 2010. He pleaded guilty to the crime in 2011.
Harms suffered injuries to his hand and arm and returned to work a few months after the shooting.— with files from Jon Azpiri
