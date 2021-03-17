Daon Glasgow gets 10-year sentence for 2019 shooting of Vancouver Transit Police officer

Daon Glasgow, the man accused in the 2019 shooting of a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer at a Surrey SkyTrain station, has been handed 10 years in prison for aggravated assault.
The B.C. Prosecution Service also confirmed he received eight years for robbing a cannabis dispensary in Vancouver a few days earlier.
After credit for time served, the Prosecution Service said Glasgow will serve a 15-year and 301-day sentence.
Transit Police Const. Josh Harms was shot at the Scott Road SkyTrain station on Jan. 30, 2019.
Glasgow was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large and was later arrested on Feb. 3 in Burnaby.
