Trials for Canadians Kovrig, Spavor to begin in China this week

The court proceedings for two Canadian men, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, detained in China are scheduled to begin this week, Canada’s foreign affairs minister has confirmed.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Marc Garneau said the Canadian Embassy in Beijing has been notified that the court hearings for Spavor and Kovrig are scheduled to take place on March 19 and March 22, respectively.

Kovrig and Spavor were arrested in China in 2018 on espionage charges, shortly after Huawei CEO Meng Wanzhou was detained by authorities in British Columbia on an extradition charge from the United States.

Canadian officials have repeatedly called for their release, calling their detention arbitrary.

Garneau said the detention of the two men is “a top priority for the Government of Canada.”

“And we continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release,” he said.

“We believe these detentions are arbitrary, and remain deeply troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding these proceedings,” he said.

According to Garneau, Canadian officials are seeking “continued consular access” to the men, and have also requested to attend the court proceedings.

“Canadian officials will continue to provide consular support to these men and their families during this unacceptable ordeal,” the statement read. “Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

