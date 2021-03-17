Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Vernon RCMP launch online crime reporting tool

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 5:10 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

Victims of petty crime are now able to report their incident to police through an online portal.

The tool is for non-emergency crimes that are not in progress and do not require any follow-up from an officer. A valid email address is required.

Read more: High demand leads B.C. to increase funding for Launch Online Grant program

It’s largely meant for property-related offences, including stolen items under $5,000, vandalism under $5,000 and minor traffic complaints.

The crime reporting tool can be reported here.

Click to play video: 'Defence argues for case of former Vernon teacher to be thrown out on technicality' Defence argues for case of former Vernon teacher to be thrown out on technicality
Defence argues for case of former Vernon teacher to be thrown out on technicality
Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPOkanaganVernon crimeToolPortalonline crime reporting portalonline crime reporting toolreporting online

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers