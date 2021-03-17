Vernon RCMP launch online crime reporting tool

Send this page to someone via email

Victims of petty crime are now able to report their incident to police through an online portal.

The tool is for non-emergency crimes that are not in progress and do not require any follow-up from an officer. A valid email address is required.

It’s largely meant for property-related offences, including stolen items under $5,000, vandalism under $5,000 and minor traffic complaints.

The crime reporting tool can be reported here.

