Security camera catches alleged Kelowna, B.C., porch pirate in the act

A brazen thief was captured on a security camera, while she stole a package off of a front-door step in Kelowna.
In the video, what appears to be a young woman exits a blue Ford Explorer.
She quickly runs to the front door and steals a package.
Read more: Suspected auto thief from West Kelowna arrested twice in six days, in custody facing charges
The homeowner, who submitted the video to Global News, said the incident took place on Friday, March 12th, at the Brighton townhome complex in Lower Mission.
The homeowner said the package was a microphone from Best Buy, adding the retailer has offered a refund.
Global News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for comment.
3 a.m. solicitor caught on video in Kelowna
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments