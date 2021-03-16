Menu

Canada

Security camera catches alleged Kelowna, B.C., porch pirate in the act

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 6:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Porch pirate caught on security camera in Kelowna' Porch pirate caught on security camera in Kelowna
WATCH: An alleged thief was caught on a doorbell camera, stealing a package that was dropped off at the front door of a Kelowna home, according to the home owner, on March 12, 2021.

A brazen thief was captured on a security camera, while she stole a package off of a front-door step in Kelowna.

In the video, what appears to be a young woman exits a blue Ford Explorer.

She quickly runs to the front door and steals a package.

Read more: Suspected auto thief from West Kelowna arrested twice in six days, in custody facing charges

The homeowner, who submitted the video to Global News, said the incident took place on Friday, March 12th, at the Brighton townhome complex in Lower Mission.

The homeowner said the package was a microphone from Best Buy, adding the retailer has offered a refund.

Global News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for comment.

Click to play video: '3 a.m. solicitor caught on video in Kelowna' 3 a.m. solicitor caught on video in Kelowna
3 a.m. solicitor caught on video in Kelowna – Jan 20, 2021
