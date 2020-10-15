Suspected auto thief from West Kelowna arrested twice in six days, in custody facing charges

Send this page to someone via email

A suspected auto thief from West Kelowna who was arrested twice during a six-day span is in custody facing criminal charges.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, Bryce Williamson, 31, was arrested on Oct. 3 while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, then again on Oct. 9, while driving a Chevrolet truck with an inactive plate that was hauling a stolen motorbike.

Police also say Williamson was prohibited from driving a motor vehicle during his arrests.

During the Oct. 3 arrest, which took place just after 4 a.m., police say the vehicle had just been reported stolen.

The truck was located on Julien Road in West Kelowna. Williamson was taken into custody, without incident, before being released.

Story continues below advertisement

Then, on Oct. 9, the RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit spotted the brown Chevy and followed it to a residence along the 500 block of Radant Road in Kelowna before performing a traffic stop.

Police say that Williamson was behind the wheel again, and that he was again arrested.

1:57 High-tech vehicle theft in Toronto’s east end caught on camera High-tech vehicle theft in Toronto’s east end caught on camera

The motorbike had been reported stolen to Penticton RCMP on Sept. 30. Tools, an airsoft gun and alleged illicit drugs were also seized.

Kelowna RCMP say the BC Prosecution Service has approved several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited plus failing to comply with a release order and breach of probation.

His next court appearance will be in Kelowna on Oct. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

1:43 Calgary woman shocked and confused over theft of car door Calgary woman shocked and confused over theft of car door