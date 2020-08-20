Menu

Crime

Gone in 30 seconds: B.C. RCMP video shows how fast vehicle thefts can occur

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 7:28 pm
Gone in 30 seconds: Man breaks into car in Burnaby B.C., steals valuables inside
It only took 30 seconds for a man to pull up to a parked car in Burnaby B.C. on July 13, get out of this vehicle, spot some valuables inside the other car, and break in and steal them. Burnbay RCMP is releasing this video in the hopes the thief can be identified.

A surveillance video, released by Burnaby RCMP, shows it only takes 30 seconds for someone to steal valuables from a car.

The video, taken July 13, shows a man pulling up in an SUV, believed to be a newer-model white Audi Q5, and using a flashlight to look through the window of a car parked in someone’s driveway.

He tries the door, looks around and then takes something out of his pocket to break the window.

He grabs some items and takes off.

The suspect has not been identified.

This video captures the speed at which these thefts take place, Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., said in a release. This person was not deterred by lighting or the fact this took place in a residential area. Instead, he was focused on valuables that had been left on display in the vehicle.

If anyone recognizes this man, they are asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or to stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.

