Early morning fire on Hamilton Mountain ‘deemed suspicious’: police

Police and Ontario’s fire marshal believe an early morning blaze on the Mountain, that caused over $400,000 worth of damage to a building, may have been set on purpose.

Both agencies are investigating the structure fire they “deemed suspicious” that started just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Upper Wellington Street at Inverness Avenue East.

“On scene crews reported heavy fire and smoke at the rear of the building,” assistant deputy chief Carla MacDonald told Global News.

“Crews worked to stop the fire from extending and extinguished it.”

Police say there were no injuries and did not elaborate any further on the investigation.

