Health

Edmundston reporting second case of COVID-19 at school; outbreak ends at special care home

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 3:33 pm
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at an Edmundston, N.B. school, while a deadly outbreak of the virus at a special care home in the city is considered over.

The province’s sole new confirmed case on Wednesday was also in Edmundston, and involves a person aged 40 to 49.

“The case is linked to a previous case and the individual is self-isolating,” the province stated in a news release.

Read more: N.B. confirms COVID-19 case at Edmundston school, reporting 5 new cases

So far, there are two cases linked to École Notre-Dame. The province says students and staff are learning from home for the next three days to allow for contact tracing and sanitizing.

“During this time, students and staff have been asked to minimize potential contacts as much as possible and younger students should not continue to attend child-care facilities,” the province notes.

Public health will notify anyone who has been a close contact of a case.

The impact of the pandemic on mental health professionals
The impact of the pandemic on mental health professionals

Meanwhile, regional Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kimberley Barker has declared the outbreak at Villa des Jardins, an adult residential facility in Edmundston, over.

Two residents at the facility have died since the outbreak was declared on Jan. 24.

The province says staff and residents have been re-tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak.

Public health has also identified a potential exposure at the Edmundston Truck Stop at 100 Grey Rock Rd. The potential exposures are:

  • March 9 between 2:35 a.m. and 3:05 a.m.;
  • March 10 between 2 a.m. and 3:35 a.m.;
  • March 11 between 9:45 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.; and
  • March 12 between 11:35 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Vaccinations begin in pharmacies

Meanwhile, pharmacists in the province are beginning to administer shots to seniors over the age of 85.

In Fredericton, the first New Brunswicker to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from a pharmacist was Corrie Hudson, 88, in Fredericton.

Pharmacist Ryan Quinn administers a vaccine to Corrie Hudson, 88, the first New Brunswicker over 85 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from a pharmacist.
Pharmacist Ryan Quinn administers a vaccine to Corrie Hudson, 88, the first New Brunswicker over 85 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from a pharmacist. Government of New Brunswick
N.B. pharmacists and seniors eager to see COVID-19 vaccine rollout expand
N.B. pharmacists and seniors eager to see COVID-19 vaccine rollout expand
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDHealthEdmundstonNB COVID-19NB Public Health

