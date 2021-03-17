Edmundston reporting second case of COVID-19 at school; outbreak ends at special care home

Send this page to someone via email

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at an Edmundston, N.B. school, while a deadly outbreak of the virus at a special care home in the city is considered over.

The province’s sole new confirmed case on Wednesday was also in Edmundston, and involves a person aged 40 to 49.

“The case is linked to a previous case and the individual is self-isolating,” the province stated in a news release.

So far, there are two cases linked to École Notre-Dame. The province says students and staff are learning from home for the next three days to allow for contact tracing and sanitizing.

“During this time, students and staff have been asked to minimize potential contacts as much as possible and younger students should not continue to attend child-care facilities,” the province notes.

Public health will notify anyone who has been a close contact of a case.

Meanwhile, regional Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kimberley Barker has declared the outbreak at Villa des Jardins, an adult residential facility in Edmundston, over.

Two residents at the facility have died since the outbreak was declared on Jan. 24.

The province says staff and residents have been re-tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak.

Public health has also identified a potential exposure at the Edmundston Truck Stop at 100 Grey Rock Rd. The potential exposures are:

March 9 between 2:35 a.m. and 3:05 a.m.;

March 10 between 2 a.m. and 3:35 a.m.;

March 11 between 9:45 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.; and

March 12 between 11:35 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Vaccinations begin in pharmacies

Meanwhile, pharmacists in the province are beginning to administer shots to seniors over the age of 85.

In Fredericton, the first New Brunswicker to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from a pharmacist was Corrie Hudson, 88, in Fredericton.

Pharmacist Ryan Quinn administers a vaccine to Corrie Hudson, 88, the first New Brunswicker over 85 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from a pharmacist. Government of New Brunswick

